U&i Prime Sonic 1 and Prime Sonic 3 budget Bluetooth speakers launched

U&i, an Indian brand that makes accessories and consumer electronics products, has launched two new Bluetooth speakers in India. The company has unveiled U&i Prime Sonic 1 and Prime Sonic 3 budget Bluetooth speakers.

With this launch, the company has expanded its audio portfolio in India. Both the Bluetooth speakers are available on Amazon as well as the company’s own website for purchase.

U&i Prime Sonic 3 features and pricing

(Image credit: U&i)

The U&i Prime Sonic 3 has a 10W output and offers up to eight hours of music playback on a single charge. It is packed with a 1,800mAh battery. It harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity with a 10-meter range. Port options include a USB port, micro SD card slot to play locally stored songs, aux out to connect to a device with a 3.5mm headphone jack, and lastly, a micro USB port for charging.

On the top of the speaker, you get controls for volume control, play/pause, mode, and the power on/off button. The speaker also comes with a microphone to answer calls. Other features include IPX4 water and dust and water resistance rating.

The U&i Prime Sonic 3 comes in Black, Blue, Red, and Camo colour options. It is priced at Rs 1,399 and is now available on Amazon for purchase.

U&i Prime Sonic 1 features and pricing

(Image credit: U&i)

The more affordable one, U&i Prime Sonic 1 comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and offers 3W output along with the same set of control buttons and ports as the Prime Sonic 3. It comes with a rugged style design and offers up to 4 hours of playtime on a single charge.

The U&i Prime Sonic 1 wireless speaker is priced at Rs 699 and comes in Blue, Black, and Red colour options. It is available for purchase on Amazon.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!