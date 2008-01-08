Toshiba saturates market with 20 new TVs

Just in case you felt there was a lack of choice in the LCD TV market, Toshiba has used CES to announce 20 new televisions, split into five categories. Think of them as signposts to Euro-targeted Regzas yet to come...

Representing "quality and value", Toshiba's new AV500 series feature screen sizes from 19- to 42-inches, with 720p resolution, digital tuners and both HDMI and PC inputs. Prices start at a bargain-bucket $430 (£220).



For gaming enthusiasts



The next step up is the Regza CV510, in 32- ($900 / £455) and 37-inch ($1,100 / £555) versions, which is aimed at "TV and gaming enthusiasts". The top resolution is still only 720p, but the new CV510 models include Toshiba's PixelPure 4G, a 14-bit internal Digital Video Processor that polishes the pixels and delivers better picture quality.

Advertisement

Moving into 1080p territory, Toshiba's Regza RV530 series comes in five screen sizes, ranging from 32 to 52 inches. Designed for home cinema enthusiasts, these screens feature a 15,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio. There's also an enhanced version of the Dynalight dynamic backlighting system that claims to give deeper black levels.

As well as incorporating four HDMI slots, the RV530 range has a high-res PC input, for large-screen PC gaming. Prices will start at $1,100 for the 32-inch screen, up to $2,700 (£1,370) for the 52-inch screen.

High style, high prices

The Regza RV540 range is aimed at sports fans, and improves on the RV530 with a 120Hz refresh rate. The RV540 comes in 42-, 46- and 52-inch versions, and the sets feature ColorBurst and a wide colour gamut CCFL backlight for richer, deeper colours. Prices range from $1,700 (£860) for the 42-inch screen to $2,900 (£1,470) for the 52-inch version.

At the very top end is the Regza XF550 series, which caters to Toshiba's so-called "high style" conscious consumers. These screens share pretty much the same specifications as the RV540 series, but feature Toshiba's award-winning "Super narrow Bezel" (it's just 0.9-inches wide) and thinner Sidestrip 2 speakers.

This is the only set to include a 40-inch screen ($2,000), while 46- and 52-inch screens cost $2,500 (£1,265) and $3,200 (£1,620) respectively.