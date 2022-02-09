Trailer of Amazon Prime's psychological thriller 'Bestseller' drops

Audio player loading…

The trailer of Amazon Prime Video's new original Hindi series Bestseller has arrived. The series, touted as as a psychological thriller, has a big cast that includes Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauhar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey and Sonalee Kulkarni.

The series is directed by Mukul Abhyankar and written by Anvita Dutt and Althea Kaushal. It is produced by Siddharth Malhotra under the banner of Alchemy Production.

Bestseller will stream on Amazon Prime Video from February 18.

Important series for Shruti Haasan

Going by the trailer, the story intriguingly mixes fiction (as created by a writer) and reality. If in the recent Netflix series Decoupled we saw a pulpy writer's relationship issues, in Bestseller, we are presented with another writer's muddled reality.

The trailer lets us a peep into the world of a popular novelist who is setting himself out for, what else, a bestseller. He meets a fan whose story becomes central to his book. But, as it happens, the lines between fiction and real start getting blurred and a glut of murder follows. There is blood and violence and the question who is responsible for it lingers.

Though she has starred in the Tamil anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai, Bestseller will mark the talented Shruti Haasan's full-feature digital debut. "When Siddharth Malhotra reached out to me for Bestseller, I was working on a number of projects and wasn't sure if I could make this commitment, but the moment I went through the script, I couldn't put it down. I was hooked to the layers in the story and found my character so compelling, that I just had to do it."

She said that she always wanted to enter the digital space with a female lead story and it was an amazing opportunity to play a character that she couldn't pass up. "I have worked hard to prepare for my role and I am really looking forward to seeing the audience's reaction to the series."

Veteran Mithun Chakraborty, for his part, said, "my character in Bestseller is a unique personality with interesting quirks. I enjoyed playing him with all his eccentricities."

He added the series will definitely appeal to suspense and thriller fans across the globe.

Amazon Prime Video's previous web series had faced controversies last year. The Family Man- Season 2, Tandav and Mirzapur 2 all had their moments of trouble. On the face of it, Bestseller does not seem to have anything that can lead to such issues.

But you never know.

