Toshiba to bring its range of smart 4K LED TVs to India

Close on the heels of Xiaomi launching its 4K LED TVs in India, Japanese Technology brand Toshiba is set to unveil a similar range alongside its premium QLED TVs next week. These smart TVs will be sold via major online platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, TataCliQ, and Reliance Digital starting September 18.

As an introductory offer, the company will offer 4 years of warranty on the entire range of 4K TVs purchased during the first 4 days of launch i.e. from September 18 to September 21.

To recall, the Toshiba is marketed by Hisense that acquired the technology brand back in 2017. Hisense also made its debut in the country early last month by announcing a series of affordable smart LED TVs in India.

Unlike Hisense TVs that run on Android 9 operating system, the Toshiba TVs will be powered by a custom OS called VIDAA OS which, the company claims, is clutter-free and 3x faster helping the TV search channels at least 20% faster. Despite being powered by a custom OS, the Toshiba TVs support Screen Mirroring and come with a built-in Alexa support. The TVs will support common OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Hungama etc. apart from all other major applications.

As a reputed Global brand, our aim is to enhance the TV viewing experience of Indian consumers by offering bigger screen size televisions with ultimate technology in picture, sound, and AI-enabled smart features at pocket-friendly prices. Our televisions deliver a deeply immersive viewing experience, intensifying the impact of every on-screen thrill and adventure. Rishi Tandon, COO Toshiba Televisions

According to Toshiba’s site, the Ultimate range of TVs come in four different size variants including 43 inches, 50 inches, 55 inches, and 65 inches. While the price of these TVs has not been revealed yet, however, these will most likely be priced around the Rs. 30,000 price bracket.

These affordable smart LED TVs are being made in India and some of the key features will include Dolby Vision, Dolby ATMOS and a bezel-less design.

The company will also introduce its premium 65-inch QLED TV along with these TVs. The QLED TV will also come with features like Dolby Vision & Dolby ATMOS, Front Firing Soundbar, Alexa Built-in and will run on the same VIDAA OS.