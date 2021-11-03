Tinder's second edition of interactive ‘Swipe Night' goes live on November 7

Tinder, one of the most used dating apps , is back with the second edition of its in-app interactive “Swipe Night” event. Slated to go live on November 7, the second iteration will run for three consecutive weeks. This time it is a whodunit murder mystery that follows the successful formula from the first season .

The Swipe Night: Killer Weekend is aimed at the Gen-Z users and looks at helping them find a match based on their choices made while watching the show.

As per Tinder, the new latest season of Swipe Night will run for three weeks in 25 global markets - including India. Tinder users will be able to use the apps’ swipe feature to interact with the storyline. The latest season has been directed by Susie Sealy and will offer 10 choices in each episode.

The user will need to analyze the clues on offer which means that the outcome of the story will depend on the decisions a user takes in each episode. After each episode, members with similar interests and decisions can be paired together through the Fast Chat feature on Tinder letting them discuss the choices, possible outcomes and unravel the mystery together.

Unlike the first season, the Swipe Night: Killer Weekend will remain available even after the season gets over, under the Explore tab and users will be able to replay, re-watch and experience the thrill of finding more clues.

Swipe it right to meet the right partner

This innovative way of storytelling which gets the user involved will not only help Tinder boost engagement on the platform but will also help users find a partner who resonates with their thoughts. With more data points around a users’ choice, decision patterns etc, Tinder will be in a better position to help users pick the right match.

The company says that the first Swipe Night was experienced by over 20 million users and it saw a 26% increase in the matches compared to the number of matches on an average Sunday night.

Interestingly, the decision to choose a crime thriller as a topic for this season was also inspired by the Tinder bios. The company says that a lot of users are looking for a “partner in crime” and the number of people who mention this genre has been on an all-time high.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!