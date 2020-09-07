Tinder launches Swipe Nights in India, adding new ways to match

In a time when people are feeling more disconnected than ever before, Tinder is launching a major feature to help users connect and match more at a deeper level — Swipe Nights is now available to all users around the world.

Originally launched in the U.S. last year, Swipe Nights is an interactive event within Tinder where users have to make multiple decisions that affect the outcome of the story. Moreover, these choices also impact who they match with as additional information about the other person becomes available.

When the global lockdown began, Tinder saw a surge in usage globally, with 32% more swipes registered in India. In hopes of helping people, it added features such as free Passport to meet people globally and Swipe Nights to aid in their conversations. “We’re committed to driving innovation on Tinder that creates more ways to bring our members together, entertain them, and help them meet and get to know new people”, said Jim Lanzone, CEO of Tinder.

The feature was originally slated to go global in March, but the company decided to push it back to September and address the more important needs of people in the new normal.

How does Swipe Nights work?

(Image credit: Tinder)

Swipe Nights is like an interactive game where you’re the protagonist following a group of friends. As the story progresses, you find out that an asteroid is about to hit the Earth in about three hours. At each junction, the user will have to make choices that affect the outcome of the event and their chances of survival. As they are challenged with more dilemmas, the key decisions made will be added to their profile to act as grounds for matching and breaking the ice. You’ll only have about 7 seconds to make a decision, which will tell more about your core principles, sense of humour, fight or flight, music choices, etc.

The entire experience is based around swipes to feel more familiar. The event is split into three episodes which are about 10 minutes each. Swipe Nights will be available to all users, including those in India, on weekends starting at 10 a.m. on Saturdays till midnight of Sunday. The first episode will be available on September 12, with the next two dropping on September 19 and 26.