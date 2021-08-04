TicWatch E3 launched in India: price in India, specs, and availability

TicWatch E3 has been officially launched in India. Mobvoi has finally announced the price and availability of its latest smartwatch.

The TicWatch E3 was teased for Indian launch a few weeks back and the teaser was live on Amazon for at least a couple of weeks now. If you were waiting to grab the TicWatch E3 一 you don’t have to wait any longer. The watch is now available on Amazon for purchase.

TicWatch E3 price in India and availability

The TicWatch E3 is priced at Rs 18,999 and is now available for purchase via Amazon in the panther black colour option. For context, the TicWatch E3 is priced at $199.99 in the US which is around Rs 14,900. With the Indian pricing of Rs 18,999, the E3 will compete against the likes of Fossil Gen 5E , OnePlus Watch Cobalt Edition, and Oppo Watch (46mm).

TicWatch E3 specs and features

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Becca Caddy) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Becca Caddy) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Becca Caddy) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Becca Caddy) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Becca Caddy) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Becca Caddy) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Becca Caddy)

The TicWatch E3 is one of the handful of smartwatches available globally with Qualcomm’s best Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor. The watch runs on Google’s Wear OS software 一 which means the watch is smart and brings features like Google Assistant, Google Play services, the ability to respond to notifications from the watch, and much more smart features.

It is also worth mentioning that Google has already confirmed the TicWatch E3 will be getting the next major update 一 Wear OS 3.

Further, in the visual department, the TicWatch E3 comes with a 1.3-inch LCD screen with a 360 by 360 resolution and 2.5D glass on top. The wearable also packs in a built-in GPS, heart rate sensor, SpO2 monitor, workout and sleep monitoring. Additionally, the watch is also capable of recording over 20 professional workout modes.

In terms of battery life, the TicWatch E3 comes with a 380mAh battery which should last up to two days of usage. The watch also packs in 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage onboard. Other notable features include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi:802.11b/g/n, mic, speaker, and IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates