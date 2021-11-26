This time Poco's laptop launch plan looks real - here's why we think so

While we are waiting for the much-anticipated Poco X4, a new report has surfaced around the much-vaunted Poco laptop. While there are no details available on the speculated device, there is a single piece of evidence that could give strong credibility to its existence.

A Redmi G-series laptop battery was spotted receiving certification from the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) under Poco branding. What does this mean? It suggests Poco might be readying its first-ever laptop, which could just be a rebranded Redmi G-series device. Or it could be a false alarm as has happened in the past.

Either way, we won't be surprised. Especially if Poco does actually come out with a Redmi rebranded laptop. Because, the company has already been rebranding its smartphones and the much-awaited Poco X4 may not turn out to be different.

According to 91Mobiles, which came across the certification listing, the build number listed on BIS is G16B01W and this matches the replacement battery of the Redmi G gaming laptop available for purchase on AliExpress. This could indicate Poco might just be preparing a gaming laptop with a battery capacity of 3,620mAh.

When a device shows up on regulatory agencies like BIS, it broadly suggests an imminent launch. However, it doesn’t look like the case this time around because this isn’t the first time a laptop’s battery has surfaced on BIS to suggest the launch of the Poco laptop in India. Two battery models got certified under Mi and Poco branding almost a year back as well.

Seeing the Poco brand making rounds on the certification site for its laptop might also indicate that the company could be prepping several SKUs.

Poco laptop specifications (expected)

The listing on e-commerce doesn’t offer more details, but if this is indeed a rebranded Redmi G-series laptop then we might expect a few things.

The Poco laptop could feature a 16.1-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It could carry 11th-gen Intel Core i5/Ryzen 7 5800 processors, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and of course a 55Wh battery.

It is not exactly known when Poco plans to launch the laptop in India, if at all there is one in the pipeline. However, what we do know is that the Poco X4 is expected to go official in the first quarter of 2022. So, we believe Poco might launch its first laptop during the same timeframe, thus marking a grand entry into 2022.

