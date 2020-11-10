This Linksys dual-band WiFi router is available at a discounted launch price

Linksys Dual-Band AC1200 MU-MIMO WiFi 5 Fast Router on Amazon This dual-band router offers a wide coverage area and connects over 10 devices at the same time. It offers speeds up to 1.2 Gbps and comes with various useful features.View Deal

While working from home or otherwise, a router is probably the most important gadget that helps you stay connected. While internet routers supporting high-speed downlink are in high demand, Linksys E5600 is a budget-friendly dual-band router is a timely introduction.

This new router is priced at Rs. 5,999, however, is being made available to purchase by the company at a special price of Rs 3,499. What makes the deal exciting is the fact that in case you have an SBI credit card, you can get an instant 10% discount on the purchase price. Paying via an ICICI card entitles you to a 5% cashback in case you’re a prime-members and the non-prime members also get cashback but just 3%.

Talking about the router itself, it supports speeds up to 1.2Gbps (866 Mbps on 5GHz + 300 Mbps on 2.4GHz) and can offer connectivity to over 10 devices in a range of 1000 Square feet. Thanks to the browser-based installation process, setting up the router itself is pretty easy and all you need is a smartphone, tablet or a computer.

Additional features include parental controls to keep a watch on the kind of content being consumed by kids and younger ones at home or even block pesky neighbours from eating up your bandwidth. You can also set up temporary password-enabled access for guests if you do not want to share your primary user id and password.

That said, while this router is good enough for casual gaming, browsing, remote learning and remote work, hardcore gamers might find a lot of features missing on this one. Also, the Linksys E5600 is a WiFi 5 compliant router, if you’re looking to get a future proof router that is compliant with WiFi 6, then you may need to look at other options like the TP-Link EXO or the Netgear NightHawk.

