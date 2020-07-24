The Oppo Watch might come with one big change in India

Oppo is hosting an online event on July 31 in India where it will unveil at least two products, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro smartphone and the Oppo Watch. Both of these devices have already been launched in China.

Unlike the one in its home country, the global version of the Oppo Watch will be powered by Google’s Wear OS instead of Color OS. The smartwatch launched in Germany this week with the change in the operating system. We expect the same to happen in India.

Moving from its own ColorOS to Google’s Wear OS gives Oppo a chance to expand to other markets apart from China. Wear OS will certainly grab more attention in other markets as it comes baked with the most commonly used Google services.

Oppo Watch specs (Germany)

(Image credit: Oppo)

With the Oppo Watch, you are looking at a 1.6-inch AMOLED panel with a curved design. It has a resolution of 320 x 360-pixel and covered by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass. The smartwatch is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 and power-efficient Apollo 3 to offer efficient performance. It is paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

Powering the watch is a 300mAh battery which is claimed to last for up to 24 hours and supports Vooc quick charge, which can take the watch from 0 to 46% in just 20 minutes. Connectivity options onboard include WiFi 2.4G and Bluetooth 4.2 BLE. Since it uses Google’s ecosystem you also get Google Assistant, Google fit, and several other Google services. It also comes with NFC and supports Google Pay.

Since it runs on Wear OS, you get the ability to not only receive notifications that you get in your phone, it also allows you to respond back to messages. There is a 24 hours heart rate monitor built-in to the watch along with GPS to track your progress. You will be able to use the watch as a standalone fitness tracker, thanks to the built-in GPS.

The Oppo Watch itself looks like Apple Watch with a curved display.

In Germany, the 41mm Oppo Watch comes is priced at 249 euros which translates to Rs 21,637 in India. We can expect the pricing in India to be around Rs 20,000.