This is what the Indian Oppo Reno 4 Pro will look like

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro will be unveiled in India on July 31. The landing page for the same is already live on Flipkart and Amazon. Along with the Reno 4 Pro device, the company is also expected to launch its first wearable in the country, the Oppo Watch.

Oppo has been teasing the Reno 4 Pro on Twitter from the past few days and it looks quite different from the Oppo Reno 4 Pro which was launched in China back in June. For starters, the Reno 4 Pro in India will come with a quad-camera array instead of a triple camera setup. The device is also confirmed to feature a 90Hz display, same as the original one. On the front, there is a punch-hole camera on the left.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Oppo) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Oppo)

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro features triple camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.7 aperture and OIS, followed by a 12MP Sony IMX 708 ultra-wide camera and a 13MP telephoto lens. The fourth camera on the Reno 4 Pro global variant (India as well) remains a mystery here.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: playfuldroid) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: playfuldroid)

Recently, Oppo Reno 4 Pro global variant unboxing was leaked online which hinted that the Reno 4 Pro in India might be underpowered. For starters, the Reno 4 Pro is said to come with Snapdragon 720G instead of the Snapdragon 765G chipset. This might be a cost-driven decision and also since most of the markets including India are not ready for 5G connectivity. Another welcome addition is the presence of 3.5mm jack, which was absent on the Chinese Reno 4 Pro.

Other expected features include a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen, 65W fast charging support, EIS, 960fps slow-mo, and punch-hole cut-out at the left. The Reno 4 Pro will come with a 3D borderless sense screen. The Reno series in India has been all about the look and feel and not much about the internals. The Reno 3 Pro in India came with an aging MediaTek chipset instead of a new Snapdragon one.