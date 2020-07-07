Oppo Reno 4 Pro likely to launch after July 21 in India

Oppo might clash with sister-brand OnePlus in India this time around as the former’s mid-range Oppo Reno 4 Pro appears set to launch somewhere in the third week of July. OnePlus is also expected to launch its affordable Nord on July 21. Rumours have also pointed out that the Indian variant of the Reno 4 might have an upgraded refresh rate screen, something that isn't on the original model.

Retail sources quoted by 91Mobiles have suggested the new launch date, leading us to believe that the event will slot in somewhere around 20-24th of July. Readers would recall that the company launched the flagship Find X2 smartphone in the country last month, however, skipped the X2 Pro citing various reasons.

A few days earlier, the company confirmed that the mid-range Reno 4 which launched in late May will be making its way to India soon. Following this, various leaks have been floating around the internet and tipster Mukul Sharma did tease what could be the Indian Reno 4 Pro citing that the refresh rate and size of the display is likely to change while the aesthetics and design remain the same.

If we recall, the Reno 4 Pro debuted with a 6.5-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate screen, back in May. It had Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 765G with Adreno 620 GPU. Back had a triple-camera setup which resembled the style of Motorola’s Edge+ has a 48MP primary shooter.

(Image credit: 数码闲聊站)

There could be a reason that Oppo is bringing the Pro variant with few modifications to India as its sister-brand OnePlus has been actively teasing the arrival of Nord with similar specifications in the country. Latest leaks have hinted that the company is preparing to launch the device on July 21st .

The OnePlus Nord is expected to have an AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, 30W fast charging, 32+8MP dual selfie-shooters and more. It will be interesting to see how both the devices are priced similarly at the $500 rumored price points while differing less underneath.