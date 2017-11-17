The best Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus deals in India

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus have been two of the best flagship smartphones this year, but undoubtedly pricey. To get your hands on the best for the best price, we help you find the best deals on Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

For Samsung, these flagship launches were very crucial, especially after the Galaxy Note 7 debacle a few months before the Galaxy S8 launch. Samsung had to nail the launch to make a solid comeback, and it managed to do so – the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus have been nearly flawless in comparison to other flagship smartphones.

More than six months later, these two Samsung smartphones still remain two of the best flagship devices you can buy this year. Both the phones are still very competitive in terms of display quality, design and overall performance. Given that they are more than six months old now, the prices have also come down quite a bit, making them that much more lucrative.

Best deals on Samsung Galaxy S8 in India

The Samsung Galaxy S8 was launched with a price tag of Rs. 57,900 and just some time after the launch, Samsung permanently reduced the price by Rs. 4,000, bringing down the price to Rs. 53,900. The Galaxy S8 is available on Amazon India, Flipkart, Samsung online store and various retail stores across the country.

The phone comes with various offers on Flipkart and the Samsung online store but there are no offers from Amazon at the moment.

Flipkart offers on Galaxy S8

Flipkart is offering an exchange offer under which you can get up to Rs. 20,000 off by exchanging your old device and you can also get a buyback guarantee by paying Rs. 149. Under this buyback guarantee, you will get a discount of Rs. 27,000 if you exchange this device for another smartphone on Flipkart within 6-8 months of purchasing this device. The amount is reduced to Rs. 19,000 if you exchange the Galaxy S8 within 9-12 months.

Apart from these offers, Flipkart is also offering Rs. 4,000 cashback to HDFC Bank Credit card holders. This offer is valid up to December 31. If we consider the exchange offer and cashback offer, you can get a discount of up to Rs. 24,000 on the Galaxy S8.

Samsung Online Store offers on Galaxy S8

The Samsung Online Store is also offering an exchange offer on the Galaxy S8. Samsung is also offering a free Tumi cover worth Rs. 3,499 with the device. Similar to Flipkart, Samsung is also offering a cashback of Rs. 4,000 on the Galaxy S8 for HDFC Bank Credit card holders.

Apart from this, users will also get a 45% discount coupon for Makemytrip which can be used on a minimum booking amount of Rs. 5,000.

Best deals on Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus in India

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus was launched with a price tag of Rs. Rs. 64,900 and like the Galaxy S8, the Galaxy S8 Plus has also received a price cut. The Galaxy S8 Plus is now available for Rs. 58,900 from Amazon India, Flipkart, Samsung online store and various retail stores across the country.

Flipkart offers on Galaxy S8 Plus

The Flipkart offers on the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus are the same as the Galaxy S8. There is an exchange offer under which you can get up to Rs. 20,000 off by exchanging your old device and you can also get a buyback guarantee by paying Rs. 149. Under this buyback guarantee, you will get a discount of Rs. 29,500 if you exchange this device for another smartphone on Flipkart within 6-8 months of purchasing this device. The amount is reduced to Rs. 20,500 if you exchange the Galaxy S8 Plus within 9-12 months.

Apart from these offers, Flipkart is also offering Rs. 4,000 cashback to HDFC Bank Credit card holders. This offer is valid up to December 31. If we consider the exchange offer and cashback offer, you can get a discount of up to Rs. 24,000 on the Galaxy S8 Plus.

Samsung Online Store offers on Galaxy S8 Plus

The Samsung Online Store is also offering an exchange offer on the Galaxy S8 Plus. Samsung is also offering a free Tumi cover worth Rs. 3,499 with the device. Samsung is also offering a cashback of Rs. 4,000 on the Galaxy S8 Plus for HDFC Bank Credit card holders.

Apart from this, users will also get a 45% discount coupon for Makemytrip which can be used on a minimum booking amount of Rs. 5,000.