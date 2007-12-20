Trending

Industry tumult to bring cheaper flat TVs

By TV  

Japanese giants jockeying for position in valuable TV market

Panasonic may be about to abandon its plans for world domination through giant plasma TVs.

The confusing world of flat-panel television sets is about to get a whole lot more mixed up if reports from Japan about the plans of major manufacturers are to be believed.

Just over a week after reportedly scrapping plans to make OLED TVs with Toshiba, Matsushita - AKA Panasonic - is in talks with

Hitachi

to make large LCD sets instead. The move has been prompted by fierce competition among producers of flat-screen TVs, particularly LCDs larger than 40 inches.

Plasma on the slide

Panasonic has long been investing in large plasma sets like the 103-inch jumbo pictured above, but the unexpected growth in sales of large LCDs has seen plasma sales dip, leaving the company with the double headache of misdirected investment and a lack of LCD know-how.

But it gets worse - at the same time, Panasonic and Canon are cosying up to yet another part of Hitachi, Hitachi Displays, looking for a stake in that venture. Confusingly, that would see all concerned working on small LCD televisions and - believe it or not - OLEDs as well.

Considering that worldwide sales of LCD TVs are expected to boom by 85 per cent to over $90 billion (£45 billion) by 2010, one thing's for sure - we're about to get more choice at lower prices, which can only be good for the man in the street. Bring it on.

