High-definition TV soon to go wireless

As if we didn't have enough to contend with in getting to grips with the brave new world of high-definition TV, here's another new would-be standard to muddy the water: WirelessHD .

WiHD, as it's known, is a new wireless digital interface designed to allow cable-free streaming of high-definition content between devices. It should be ready in spring next year.

WiHD is the brainchild of seven Japanese, Korean and US firms ( LG , Panasonic , NEC , Samsung , SiBeam , Sony and Toshiba ) and is intended to be fitted to HDTVs and related equipment to allow uncompressed digital video transmission - i.e. 1080p - through the air from your digital box in the living room to your plasma in the bedroom.

Operating on the unlicensed 60GHz band, WiHD is clearly all about removing wires and simplifying our future HD lives, which - as anyone who has more than a few high-definition gadgets will know - is surely a very welcome development.

As John Marshall, chairman of the group, says in a press release : "WirelessHD will provide a high-speed wireless digital interface that will enable customers to simply connect, play, transmit and port their HD content in a secure manner."