Chromecast Ultra price: how much does Google's 4K streamer cost?

After several months of rumors, Google has finally announced a new 4K Chromecast called the Chromecast Ultra. The new streaming puck packs HDR and Dolby Vision and is compatible with Netflix, Vudu and YouTube

The new streamer will retail for $69 when it launches in November.

Google boasted that the new puck is 1.8x faster than its predecessor, and boasts improved Wi-FI as well as an Ethernet port that's integrated with the device's power adaptor.

The new Chromecast will offer similar functionality to the existing Chromecast range, but will do so in 4K resolution, a feature that has already come to Chromecast's competitors, the Roku 4 and Amazon Fire TV.

The announcement came as part of Google's #madebygoogle event in October, which also saw the announcement of the new Pixel and Pixel XL Phones.