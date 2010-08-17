Buying a new TV? We make it easy

TechRadar's second print magazine, the New TV Buying Guide, is now on sale.

The TechRadar New TV Buying Guide makes the tricky process of buying a new TV much easier with 132 pages of dedicated buying advice, step by step guides and detailed reviews.

Organised by screen size, it makes it easy to find the right TV, whether LCD, plasma, Freeview or 3D, no matter your budget.

Plus with full explanations of the various model ranges and highlights of what ranges have reviews, you can be sure you are getting the right TV for you.

Pick it up from WHSmith or:

Buy the TechRadar New TV Buying Guide now.