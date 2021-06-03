Tata Sky Binge app now available with new Rs 149 mobile-only plan

DTH service provider Tata Sky has now made its Binge app available for smartphone users. The app can be downloaded for both Android and iOS smartphones via the respective app stores and offers a single sign-on for a bouquet of OTT platforms.

The app offers access to up to 10 premium OTT services like Disney+ Hotstar Premium, ZEE5, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Select, Voot Kids, SonyLIV and CuriosityStream.

The new Tata Sky Binge mobile app is available on a paid subscription basis and comes at a monthly charge of Rs. 149 for the mobile-only plan and offers access to 7 of the above-mentioned services. The Rs. 259 plan offers access to all of the 9 platforms mentioned above, on both TV and up to three mobile screens simultaneously.

The base plan does not offer access to Disney+ Hotstar Premium and CuriosityStream. Additionally, Binge now also offers access to Sunnxt, however, it is only available on TV. Users can also access Amazon Prime Video on the large screen, though it requires an additional prime subscription.

The content of the Tata Sky Binge app can be accessed on a TV using an Amazon Firestick or Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box. The Amazon Prime Video subscription is available only on TV to new users free for the first three months.

Tata Sky is also offering Binge app subscription free for 7-days as a trial offer for the first time. One of the highlights of the Tata Sky Binge app is that it curates content from various streaming services into categories such as New Releases, Popular Movies, and Trending Now, thus making it easier for users to find the content they’d like.

Additionally, the app has a unified search option that lets you search for your favourite content across all the available OTT services. The app also has an integrated voice search option for users who are too tired after a long day at work to even type the movie or show’s name.

