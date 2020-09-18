Successor to World’s first foldable phone is arriving on September 22

While the bigwigs like Samsung and Huawei were fighting to get their names etched into the history books for launching the world's first foldable phone, a little-known Chinese brand Royole trumped them and announced the Royole Flexpai foldable phone.

Now the successor of Royole Flexpai is on its way and the company has revealed that the Royole Flexpai 2 will be unveiled on September 22.

To recall, the phone was set for an MWC 2020 unveiling, however, since the marquee tech event being called off due to coronavirus threat, Royole planned to launch the phone on March 25. Yet the launch never happened.

(Image credit: Royole)

The second-generation foldable phone from Royole is expected to come with major improvements over the first iteration that failed to impress people due to its half-baked UI and sluggish performance. It is expected to come with a Snapdragon 865 chipset coupled with at least 8 GB of RAM, though most current flagship phones are equipped with the latest Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC.

Royole FlexPai 2 foldable phone appears on Geekbench databaseSnapdragon 865 SoCAndroid 10 and 8GB RAMThe device is now scheduled to launch on September 21st#RoyoleFlexPai2 #Royole #FlexPai2 #FoldablePhone pic.twitter.com/dKHduztHU4September 17, 2020

The phone has been listed on GeekBench 4 and the benchmark scores of 4252 for single-core and 13365 for multi-core performance suggest an overall improvement. The listing also suggests that the phone will run on Android 10 out of the box.

Going by the brief sneak peek offered by Royole’s executives, the phone may still come with a 7.8-inch outward folding display like its predecessor and the company calls this a third-generation “Cicada wing” that has not only is brighter but offers smaller bend radius resulting in a smaller crease.

The company claimed that this new display has increased durability and can withstand bends easily. Thanks to the presence of Snapdragon 865 Soc, the phone will support 5G connectivity and is expected to come with a quad-camera setup.

Via: GSMArena