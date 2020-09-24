Sony WF-H800 wireless earbuds launched at Rs 14,990 in India

Sony has added yet another true wireless earbud in India with the launch of Sony WF-H800 today. This is the company’s other premium TWS joining the already existing WF-XB700, WF-SP800N, and the flagship WF-1000XM3 earbuds.

The Sony WF-H800 is a premium true wireless earphone from the company that is priced at Rs 14,990 which sits right in between the Sony WF-XB700 which is priced at Rs 8,990 and the Sony WF-SP800N which is available for Rs 16,990 currently.

Sony WF-H800 features and specs

The Sony WF-H800 true wireless earbuds come in an on-ear style design with adjustable ear tips. It is built in a closed design type. On the inside, there is a 6mm dome-type dynamic driver. Sony’s DSEE HX (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HX) reproduces digital music files with rich, natural sound and helps in restoring the details of the high-range sound lost in compression. It has a built-in IR sensor which can detect if you are wearing the earbuds or not.

(Image credit: Sony)

The TWS supports SBC, AAC audio formats but there is no support of LDAC audio format here. Also, the earbud misses out on the active noise cancellation. Each bud weighs in at 7.6 grams and the overall package including the carry case which doubles up as charging station is around 48 grams. For controls, you can use the earbuds touch-pads which can play/pause, skip tracks, answer/reject calls, and control the volume.

On a single charge, the Sony WF-H800 can last up to 8 hours and additional 8 hours from the case. Which brings the total tally up to 16 hours. Sony has also included fast charging which offers you 70 minutes of playback with just 10-minute charge. The case uses a USB Type-C interface to charge up the device. Furthermore, it offers stable and reliable wireless connectivity with L/R simultaneous Bluetooth(v5) transmission as we have seen on other Sony earbuds.

The earbuds support all the three major voice assistant - Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri. THE Companion Sony headphones app will offer extra customization options. The Sony WF-H800 TWS is currently available on Flipkart.

For those of you who can spend a little extra, we would recommend that you go for the Sony WF-SP800N(Rs 16,999) or the Sony WF-1000XM3 (Rs 18,490). Both of these offer noise cancellation.