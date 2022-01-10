Sony WF-C500 budget TWS earbuds with 20 hours of battery launched in India

Audio player loading…

The fast-growing truly wireless segment of earbuds today saw another addition. This one comes from the Sony stable and is called the WF-C500 earbuds. This affordable pair of earbuds comes with an extended battery life and some unique sound customization features.

The Sony WF-C500 earbuds has a small and lightweight design that feature a 5.8mm driver unit with a frequency response range between 20Hz to 20,000Hz. It boasts of a 10 hour battery life and an additional 10 hours coming from the charging case that carries the earbuds.

Sony WF-C500: specifications, availability and price

The earbuds have a splash-resistant design and come with flexible ear-tips that offer a better grip while playing music on-the-go, in locations such as the gym. They have easy control buttons and support both Google Assistant and Siri. The Sony WF-C500 can be purchased in four colors.

The earphones feature IPX4 water resistance, AAC codec support, and Sony's DSEE Extreme audio upscaling as well as 360 Reality Audio. Designed to be small and lightweight, the WF-C500 earbuds fit securely, with the new ergonomic surface design creating a more stable fit.

The Sony WF-C500 boasts of easy controls that allows users to play, stop, or skip the tracks and adjust volume levels with simple taps. The Bluetooth-enabled earbuds is capable of transmitting sound to the left and right ears simultaneously without any noticeable time lag.

However, the company has not provided active noise cancellation option in the new earbuds. Which means that if you want a pair of Sony earbuds offering ANC, you will have to pick up one of the higher end models such as the WF-SP800N and WF-10000XM3

The Sony WF-C500 earbuds can be worn one earbud at a time as well. In case, you prefer to listen to the audio while being aware of the surroundings, this facility helps. The Google Fast Pair feature also helps users connect to other devices with a single tap. There's also the Swift Pair option that allows users to connect to their Windows 10 computer.

The Sony WF-C500 can be purchased in India for Rs.5,990 and are available in Black, Green, White and Orange shades. They would be available for purchase from Sunday next (January 16) via Sony retail outlets as well as their online store at ShopatSC.com and via major electronics stores and eCommerce websites.

