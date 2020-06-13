Sony to launch two affordable wireless earbuds on June 24 in India

Sony is gearing up to launch a couple of truly wireless earbuds in the country. The new products are likely to go official on June 24th, and as per reports one of them could be priced under Rs.20,000.

Yesterday, a teaser page pointing to a launch date of June 24th got leaked on Social media. Sony retweeted the same confirming the launch will happen on the same date. The poster further had a hashtag #BoostYourVibes and a glimpse of the TWS in blue colour.

Soon enough, two TWS products got listed on Sony's website , one being the WF-SP800N and the other WF-XB700. Interestingly, all the specifications have already been listed on the website.

(Image credit: Future)

WF-SP800N launched in Europe

However, both the TWS earbuds have already been launched in Europe. The WF-SP800N listed on the website comes in Orange, White, Black and Blue colours while Only Black is listed as of now.

The earbuds with Extra Bass EQ tuning will give high powered bass at low ends. We also know that the earbuds will have Sony’s 360 Reality Audio format for spatial audio support. Additional features include hands-free calling, ambient noise mode, digital noise cancellation, support for voice assistants, Alexa, Siri and Google.

Sony says the earbuds will give a battery life of up to 18 hours with the case when Noise cancellation is turned ON. However, it can give a higher life of up to 26 hours of playback on a single charge. It also has support for quick charging which Sony says will give a 60minutes of playback in 10 minutes of Charge.

WF-XB700 - here's what we know

The WF-XB700 buds are said to be slightly cheaper than the SP800N and come in Blue and Black colours. The earbuds will have a secure and ergonomic fit, with extra Bass having a powerful base and punchy low-end sound.

It will have an IPX4 rating against sweat and water splashes. The listing says the earbud will also have a hands-free calling, voice assistant support, a quick charge of 60-minute playback on a 10-minute charge with playback of up to 18 hours on a single charge.

Expected Price

Both the TWS buds will have Type-C ports for charging. While the WF-SP800N and WF-XB700 retail for EUR 160 and EUR 130 currently, they are expected to come at around different price points in India. We will have to wait for more info as we get closer to launch.