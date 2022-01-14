Sony PS5 India restock on January 18 - pre-order starts at 12 noon

Audio player loading…

It's a new year and brings new tidings for Sony Playstation 5 fans in India. The next restock is happening on Tuesday, January 18 and users can get online at 12:00 noon to book the popular gaming console.

Users can book their orders either through Sony's online stores (ShopatSC) or via the Amazon website. Other retailers include Croma, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales and Prepaid Gamer Card. However, none of the sellers, including Amazon, has mentioned a delivery date for the booked orders.

The latest restock comes around two weeks after the previous one on December 28 of 2021. Stocks were cleared within minutes during that restock, as has regularly been the case since the PS5 appeared on the scene in the winter of 2020.

While Amazon has been silent on the deliveries, Sony's own website says they would begin sending home the console from February 8. Of course, the dates could extend based on the user's location as well as lockdown or curfew restrictions in the area. The Sony store is only advertising the Blu-ray edition of the game for January 18 with no mention of the Digital edition.

While the PS5 standard edition is priced at Rs.49,990 in India while the digital edition comes for Rs.39,990. Out of the box, users will get their hands on a PS5 console and a DualSense controller.

From Sony's point of view, the success of the PS4 set user expectations at a high for PS5. However, the next-gen console delivered with its DualSense controller as well as the combination of powerful hardware, a fresh UI, and rapid load times. Some of the innovative features such as the 3D audio creates a real feeling of generational shift.

In fact, from a simpler setup to a well-thought-out user interface, Sony re-imagined the key parts of the user experience and also thrown in some extras to boot: PS Plus members can also enjoy a selection of 20 games straight away, and backward compatibility ensures that your old library of games works on day one.

