Sony PS5 India restock on December 6 - pre-order starts at 12 noon

Buying a Sony PS5 for the holiday season was looking extremely unlikely, given the challenges global chipset shortage that resulted in the company cutting down its production outlook for the financial year. However, there is some good news for the Indian fans as the next restock is scheduled for December 6 (Monday).

The pre-order, announced by Sony Centre, would start at 12:00 PM and interested customers can sign up at the Sony Centre or the GamesTheShop. Other retailers in India such as Amazon, Flipkart, Croma and Reliance Digital too could be coming out with similar announcements via their social media handles.

Customers can order both the PS5 Digital Edition or the PS5 via ShopAtSC.com or head to the nearest GamesTheShop store or their digital store on December 6th to pre-book the PS5. At the moment, none of the other online retailers have given any indication with Amazon continuing to indicate stock non-availability.

The Sony PS5 console has seen robust demand from India this time round with the last three pre-orders happening on July 26, August 26 and October 25. If previous trends are anything to go by, the current re-stock too wouldn't last too long. The last one on October 25 was sold out within a few minutes.

The Japanese entertainment giant had targeted production of 16 million PS5 units in a year ending March 31, 2022, which it has now scaled down by a million units, says a report quoting Bloomberg News. The company's aggressive sales target of 14.8 million for the for the fiscal year appears tough as is the case with the head start it had hoped for in 2022-23.

While the Digital Edition of the PS5 is priced at Rs.39,990, the disc version of the game retails at Rs.49,990. Both variants are likely to have the same pricing across all stores, barring any special offers from credit card providers or banks.

In earlier pre-orders, Sony made available the Dualsense Controllers in Cosmic Red and Midnight Black colors too. The specifications between the regular white and the colored DualSense Controllers remain unchanged.

Readers would recall that PlayStation 5 holds the record for the fastest console from Sony to reach 10 million units during July, but has since fallen behind the numbers clocked by its predecessor, the PlayStation 4.

