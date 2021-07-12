Sony PS5 goes for pre-order today along with coloured DualSense controllers

Sony is all set for a new set of pre-orders of the PlayStation 5 in India today at 12 noon. And this time it is expected to make the Sony Dualsense Controllers in Cosmic Red and Midnight Black colours available as well.

According to a listing on Flipkart, the new restock will also feature the HD camera in terms of accessories. The restock goes live with multiple retailers and the listings are live now. The sale is expected to go live on Amazon India, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Sony's own ShopAtSC, and other retailers.

There are no differences in terms of specifications between the regular white DualSense Controller and the Cosmic Red or the Midnight Black one. The differences are purely skin deep. That said the Cosmic Red variant is priced at Rs 6,390 while the Midnight Black varaint is priced at Rs 5,990 and both are available on Sony's own ShopatSC website.

With the lack of initial rounds of pre-orders, Sony seems to be making up with frequent rounds of restocks in India now. It has also helped the matter that the Sony PS5 has sold out in moments every time it has been made available for pre-order. This is a clear indication to Sony about the demand for its new console in India.

One of the issues that the customers have been facing is the frequent cancellation of orders from retailers like Reliance Digital, Flipkart. This was probably due to overbooking on the part of the retailers compared to the stocks provided to them by Sony. This is something that the company needs to address.

With the new stocks coming in Sony will also need to address another issue with the retailers which is that of forced bundles on customers. Some retailers have in the past tried to take advantage of the PS5's demand to force more purchases on customers.

The Sony PS5 has been priced in India at Rs 49,990 for the disk edition while the Digital Edition has been priced at Rs 39,990. The DualSense Controller which is the most sold accessory for the PS5 has been priced at Rs 5,990 in India.