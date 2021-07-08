The next round of Sony PS5 India restock pre-orders go live on July 12

The next round of restock pre-order for the Sony PlayStation 5 in India has been set for July 12. The restock orders will be available for pre-order on the day at 12 noon as has been the case with past pre-orders.

According to a report by IGN India, the new restock date has been confirmed by multiple retailers and the listings are set to go live soon. Though there is no clarity if the new coloured PS5 controllers or the Pulse 3D headset would be made available in India during this round of pre-orders. The sale is expected to go live on Amazon India, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Sony's own ShopAtSC, and other retailers.

With the lack of initial rounds of pre-orders, Sony seems to be making up with frequent rounds of restocks in India now. It has also helped the matter that the Sony PS5 has sold out in moments every time it has been made available for pre-order. This is a clear indication to Sony about the demand for its new console in India.

One of the issues that the customers have been facing is the frequent cancellation of orders from retailers like Reliance Digital, Flipkart. This was probably due to overbooking on the part of the retailers compared to the stocks provided to them by Sony. This is something that the company needs to address.

With the new stocks coming in Sony will also need to address another issue with the retailers which is that of forced bundles on customers. Some retailers have in the past tried to take advantage of the PS5's demand to force more purchases on customers.

The Sony PS5 has been priced in India at Rs 49,990 for the disk edition while the Digital Edition has been priced at Rs 39,990. The DualSense Controller which is the most sold accessory for the PS5 has been priced at Rs 5,990 in India.