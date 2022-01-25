Sony launches two new speakers and a transmitter - pricing, specifications and availability

Audio player loading…

Sony has rolled out two new wireless neckband speakers in India - SRS-NB10 and Sony SRS-NS7. In addition to that, it has also launched a new speaker, Sony WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter.

The Sony SRS-NB10 enables the user to receive calls and listen to your favorite track on the go. The SRS-NS7 speakers feature Dolby Atmos that delivers a cinematic sound experience along with the wireless transmitters. The recently launched wireless transmitters are also compatible with Sony WF-1000XM3, Sony WH-1000XM4, Sony WI-1000XM2, and Sony WH-XB700.

Sony speakers pricing and availability

Sony SRS-NB10 is available in the market at Rs 11,990, and Sony SRS-NS7 is available at a price of Rs 22,990. The Sony WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter is available at a price of Rs 5,690. All three products can be purchased from Amazon India, Sony Center, and other authorized retail stores.

Sony SRS-NB10, SRS-NS7 specifications

Sony SRS-NS7 speakers come with a 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer application support. As claimed by the company, these are the world's first Dolby Atmos compatible wireless neckband speakers. The companion app of the product gets a shot of your ears to analyze unique hearing characteristics for a truly personalized experience.

To get the best out of the speakers, you can connect the WLA-NS7 transmitters to the TV and then pair them up with the speakers. The speakers also feature an X-Balanced Speaker Unit to provide an enhanced audio experience and have a passive radiator for clear bass.

On the other hand, SRS-NS7 includes a full-range speaker unit with a passive radiator to amplify the bass. These speakers are specifically designed for work from home and office setups. They come packed with Precise Voice Pickup Technology consisting of two high quality directional microphones with advanced audio signal processing.

Apart from that, these speakers feature touch-sensitive volume rockers and a play/pause button. They can go on for almost 20 hours on a single charge and support USB type-C charging. On a 10 minutes charge, they offer a playtime of one hour.

