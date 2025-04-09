Sony adds three Bluetooth speakers to its bass-hungry ULT range: meet Tower 9, Field 5, and Field 3

Sony releases four new products to its 'powerful, bass-heavy' ULT range

The lineup includes Tower 9, Field 5, and Field 3 speakers, plus a ULT Mic

Prices from $150 (around £120) for the Mic and $200 for the Field 3 speaker

Sony is gradually transitioning all of its XBass-prefixed speakers to its "bass-heavy" and "powerful, huge-sounding" ULT Power Sound range. Having unveiled four ULT-branded products in 2024 (three Bluetooth speaker models, including the Sony Field 7, plus the mid-range Sony ULT Wear headphones), the company has just launched four more ULT-branded buys for 2025.

Sadly, there are no headphones in the ULT class of April 2025, but there is a beast of a tower speaker called the Tower 9. It comes in either a battery-powered option boasting 25 hours of stamina or an AC-suffixed model that needs to be plugged into power.

This is joined by a medium-sized Field 5 Bluetooth speaker, also with a 25-hour battery and, this time, an IP67 dust and waterproof rating, plus a smaller Field 3 with 24 hours of non-stop playtime and an IP66 rating.

Both of the more portable 'Field' models come with a detachable shoulder strap, but all three speaker options feature a new one-stop shop of a companion app to tweak all of the settings: Sony Sound Connect. It essentially does away with the Fiestable and Music Center apps that used to share the job (in somewhat confusing ways).

On this, Sony's 360° Party Lights are available in both the ULT Tower 9 and ULT Field 5 to bring the party to life. All speakers include other convenient Sony features, such as Party Connect, Multipoint Connection, Bluetooth Fast Pair 7, and a USB charging port.

So that's a summary of what's up. But let's deep-dive into each model a little more – and even add mic(s)…

Sony ULT Tower 9, Field 5, Field 3 and Mic: key specs and pricing

(Image credit: Sony)

The ULT Tower 9 (stylized to 'TOWER' in Sony marketing) and ULT Tower 9AC are built to fill dance floors with 360° Party Sound. The only difference is the onboard battery (the 9AC doesn't have one), so both feature four tweeters that promise clear omnidirectional sound (two on the front, two on the rear), two mid-range speakers, and Sony’s X-Balanced Speaker Unit to deliver the promised powerful low end.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And here's where it gets interesting: hitting the Tower 9's ULT button gives access to two distinct bass modes – ULT1 for "deeper, lower frequency bass" and ULT2 for "powerful, punchy bass." There's a handle to carry or lift it, but given its size, I'd use built-in castors to pull this speaker to the best spot.

The 360° Party Lights can create a synchronized lighting display that can link up to 100 compatible speakers via the new Sound Connect app to sync music and lighting.

Here, you also get karaoke and guitar inputs and Sony's unique TV Sound Booster function to enhance the audio-visual sound experience from your TV.

The Field 3 is the smallest speaker in the new lineup (Image credit: Sony)

Now, the Field 5 and Field 3 feature a new shoulder strap for easy on-the-go tunes. The Field 5 promises "a superior music experience with boosted bass," while the ULT Field 3 boasts "powerful bass from a compact body."

You get that ULT button in both models for two different bass-boosted audio flavors. Both are available in Black and off-White, with an additional Forest Gray colorway for the ULT Field 3. The 360° Party Lights are also added to the ULT Field 5 to bring the party to life – or if you want to sync it up to your Tower 9.

Lastly, let's talk about the new ULT Mic (or MIC, as Sony calls it). It is designed to pair seamlessly with Sony's ULT Power Sound Series speakers and comprises two wireless microphones and a receiver to plug into the compatible speaker.

Pricing? Of course. We're still waiting on official retail figures for the UK and Australia, but the ULT Tower 9AC is available now with a suggested asking fee of $749.99 (the powered Tower 9 is $899.99); ULT Field 5 is available now priced $329.99; ULT Field 3 is available now with an MSRP of $199.99 and the ULT Mic is available now with a guide price of $149.99.

Will Sony'ss Field 5 or Field 3 join our best Bluetooth speakers buying guide? Time will tell…