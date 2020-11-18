Sony Alpha 7C compact full-frame camera with SEL2860 Zoom Lens launched in India

Sony has unveiled a new compact size full-frame camera in India today in the Alpha series. The Sony Alpha 7C is the latest addition to the Alpha series. Sony also claims that the Alpha 7C is the world’s smallest and lightest full-frame body camera.

The Sony Alpha 7C features a 35mm 24.2MP back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS sensor. It uses BIONZ X image processing engine which offers sensitivity, better resolution, 15-stop wide dynamic range and high-speed image data processing. The camera measures 124.0mm x 71.1mm x 59.7mm and weighs 509 grams.

It comes with a 5-axis in-body stabilization and shutter units, and Sony utilizes monocoque construction, which is often used in the building cars and aircraft. The camera comes with enough power to last for up to 740 images while using the touch-sensitive LCD monitor or 680 images when using the OLED viewfinder.

The camera can shoot up to 4K video (QFHD: 3840 x 2160) which is further oversampled to produce high quality 4K footage. The ISO can go up to 51,200 and is expandable to ISO 50-204,800 for low-light captures with lesser noise. The Alpha 7C also supports 16-bit processing and 14-bit RAW output for natural gradations. Apart from shooting in 4K, the Alpha 7C is also capable of shooting in HDR (HLG) and S-Log/S-Gamut profiles, slow and quick motion videos, high-speed full HD recording at 120 fps and more advanced video features.

The Sony Alpha 7C uses AI-driven functions to track in real-time. The Tracking On + AF-On combo can be assigned to a custom key. It can track real-time eye autofocus for both humans and animals. When this feature is turned on, the subject’s eye and face are detected and locked on in real-time with extremely high tracking precision. It has 693-point focal-plane phase-detection AF system covering approximately 93% of the image area.

Furthermore, the Alpha 7C also features continuous shooting at up to 10 fps with Autofocus/ Auto exposure. It uses a newly developed shutter unit and polished image processing system. It is also possible to shoot continuously at up to 8 fps in live view mode. You can capture 223 JPEG (Fine L) images, 115 compressed RAW images, or 45 uncompressed RAW images in one continuous burst.

Sony is making this easier for all the Vloggers out there. It is created for video creators as it also features a side-opening LCD monitor, making it easy to record selfies, overhead shots, low ground-level shots or whatever the user requires. The Movie button on top of the camera will make it easier to control in selfie mode. You can connect a shotgun microphone to the Multi interface shoe for clearer audio. It requires no cables or batteries.

Other features include dual-band Wi-Fi support for sharing content from the camera to other devices. The USB Type-C port on the camera also supports speeds up to 5Gbps. The camera can be charged from any AC adaptor or even a power bank. On a single charge, you will be able to shoot up to 215 minutes of on the Sony Alpha 7C.

Alongside the camera, Sony also announced FE 28-60mm F4-5.6 standard zoom lens. This is again the world’s lightest and most compact standard zoom lens. It features a focal length of 28mm-60mm to expand your full-frame reach. The FE 28-60mm F4-5.6 is said to deliver high-speed, high-accuracy AF and real-time tracking.

Pricing and Availability

The new Alpha 7C compact full-frame camera is priced at Rs 1,67,990 and is now available across all Sony Centers, Alpha Flagship stores, www.ShopatSC.com and major electronic stores across India. The Sony Alpha 7CL with new lens SEL2860 is available for Rs 1,96,990.