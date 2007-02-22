Asus talks up motherboard tech

Asus has launched four new motherboards certified for use with Windows Vista . Each of the four models has new features designed to work with the new OS.

The first, ScreenDUO, provides a second display panel so you can view information without starting up the PC. It works with RSS, emails or meeting information. It operates the Windows SideShow technology and uses a compatible QVGA external screen.

AI Remote works as a remote control for your PC, letting you launch applications, control media or turn your machine off. The accompanying AP Trigger enables you to switch on your PC and launch a pre-defined set of applications with one button press.

TPM, or Trusted Platform Module, gives full Windows Vista BitLocker encryption support for Windows Vista Ultimate. And finally, the cunningly-titled ASAP, or ASUS Accelerated Propeller, takes advantage of Vista's ReadyBoost technology to improve system performance.

The models supporting these features are: