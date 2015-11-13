Google just turned Android into your new favourite comic book platform

Google has today announced a new upgrade for Google Play Books on Android which should make it easier to read comics on your phone - even if the screen isn't large enough to display a full page.

For comics purchased on the Play Store, you can now choose to view pages in 'vertical view'. Simply tip your phone on its side and scroll vertically to scroll down each page and then on to the next. Easy.

To coincide with the change, Google has also update the storefront with a 'new comics destination' - basically a hub page featuring new comics, curated lists and so on. It will apparently also make personalised recommendations too.

'A crossover between Star Trek and Planet of the Apes'

As Google notes in its official blog post, Google Play offers comics from all of the major publishers: Marvel, DC, Image, IDW and Dark Horse.

To promote the new features, Google is letting you download a number of comics for free too - including The Walking Dead and a crossover between Star Trek and Planet of the Apes (!).

The rollout of "vertical view" is expected to take place over the next few days for Android with iOS "soon to follow".