Google Play Magazines offering free digital editions for print subscribers

No need to pay twice on the Google Play Store

Subscribers to print magazines can now access the digital edition for free through the Google Play Magazines store.

If users can verify that they do indeed subscribe to the traditional tree-based edition, then they'll unlock the "free for print subscribers" option within the Play Store on their Android tablet or smartphone.

The option only applies to selected magazines as it's at the publisher's discretion and is only available in the US at present with more countries rolling out soon.

Among the magazines currently available for 'free' are Conde Nast titles like Wired and GQ. Those users only have to insert their username and password from the login screen.

TIME is on my side

Subscribers to TIME Magazine however, will need to insert their 11-digit subscriber number to gain access to the digital edition.

Users will then be asked to complete their subscription, but will not be charged for it.

Free magazines are only available on Android tablets and smartphones at the moment, although Google is hoping to bring the feature to the web-based Play Store in the future.

Via Slashgear