Snapchat rolls out new feature ‘Sounds on Snapchat’

With the competition with Instagram Reels and TikTok getting tough, Snapchat knew that it had to come up with something that will be in tune with the times. It is doing that literally, as it happens.

Snapchatters on iOS globally can now add music to their Snaps (pre or post capture) from a curated catalogue of music from emerging and established artists.

It is not clear when this feature will be rolled out to Android devices.

As a test project, the updates were first made available in Australia and New Zealand.

Snapchat, however, is not making available TikTok's main features like lip syncing or re-mixing videos. But the music feature will make it even more attractive to the young crowd.

"Music makes video creations and communication more expressive, and offers a personal way to recommend music to your closest friends. When you receive a Snap with Sounds, you can swipe up to view the album art, song title, and name of the artist. A “Play This Song” link lets you listen to the full song on your favorite streaming platform, including Spotify, Apple Music, and SoundCloud," a press statement from Snapchat said.

Justin Bieber Exclusive!

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber’s new track, ‘Lonely’, will be a featured exclusive in Snapchat’s Featured Sounds list today, before his album drops tomorrow.

Snapchatters will be able to create artistic Snaps with his new ballad, share them with their friends, and even save the link to download the song tomorrow when it’s available on their favourite platform.