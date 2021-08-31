Smartphones launched in August 2021 in India

In the month of August in India, we witnessed over ten new smartphone launches. While the numbers are not as big as July, it was still a busy month. The month started with the launch of the Infinix Smart 5A budget phone and the last phone to launch was the Vivo Y33s.

In the first half of the month, we saw just four phone launches 一 Infinix Smart 5A, Vivo Y53s, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Later on, Moto Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion devices were unveiled.

Realme launched their GT series in India with the flagship Realme GT and mid-range Realme GT Master Edition. Samsung also launched a new mid-range 5G device, Galaxy M32 5G. One of the most anticipated launches of the month, the Asus 8z was not revealed in India.

Let's take a look at all the smartphones launched in the month of August 2021.

Cut to the chase:

How many smartphones were launched in India in August? 一 About 11 new phones

一 About 11 new phones Which company launched most phones in August 2021? 一 Samsung (3)

一 Samsung (3) Costliest phone for August 2021? 一 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Infinix Smart 5A

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The first phone to launch in the month of August, the Infinix Smart 5A is an affordable phone priced under Rs 8,000. The phone comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display, a big 5,000mAh battery, and is powered by MediaTek Helio A20 chipset.

Further, the Infinix Smart 5A comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The phone comes in Midnight Black, Quetzal Cyan, and Ocean Wave colour options and measures 8.7mm and weighs 183 grams. Other notable features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a triple rear camera, and an 8MP selfie camera.

Vivo Y53s

(Image credit: Vivo )

The Vivo Y53s is a mid-range phone from Vivo in the Y series and is the successor to the Vivo Y52. It comes with a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor.

The Vivo Y53s is available in the sole 8GB+128GB variant. In the optics department, the device comes with a 64MP main camera, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. The Vivo Y53s comes with a 16MP selfie camera. Lastly, the device packs in a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3

(Image credit: Samsung)

The biggest and much-awaited launch of the month is undoubtedly the Samsung launch. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 are cheaper than the last-gen models. Both models come with an improved design and minor upgrades in terms of hardware.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 now comes with an IPX8 rating and Gorilla Glass protection for added durability. It has a main screen measuring 7.6-inches with a 120Hz refresh rate, Eco² OLED technology and an under-display camera, while a 6.2-inch cover screen, also with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports S Pen input.

The device is powered by Snapdragon 888 with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The battery is rated at 4,400mAh and supports 25W fast charging and 11W wireless charging. Cameras include a 12MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP telephoto shooter.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with a 6.7-inch foldable screen and a 1.9-inch large cover screen. It too has Gorilla Glass Victus protection and IPX8 certification. The device is powered by Snapdragon 888, 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Cameras include a 12MP primary shooter and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 10MP selfie camera on the front. Other features include stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3,300mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review

Moto Edge 20 series

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The Moto Edge 20 series was unveiled globally in the last week of July and the same is launched in India on August 17. The Moto Edge 20 and Moto Edge 20 Fusion will be launched in India. The Moto Edge 20 Fusion is a tweaked version of the Moto Edge 20 Lite.

The Moto Edge 20 is the slimmest 5G phone with 6.99mm thickness. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 778G SoC, 8GB RAM and will come with a 144Hz display with a 576Hz touch sampling rate. In the optics department, the Moto Edge 20 comes with a 108MP main camera, 16MP ultra-wide and macro lens, and an 8MP 3x telephoto lens with OIS.

On the other hand, the Moto Edge 20 Fusion comes with a 90Hz 10-bit AMOLED display, a 108MP main camera, and is powered by MediaTek Dinmensity 800U SoC. Both phones run on Android 11 OS and feature a 32MP selfie shooter.

Moto Edge 20 Fusion review

Expected specs for Edge 20 Fusion Edge 20 Edge 20 Fusion Display 6.7" 10-bit OLED, 144Hz 6.7" 10-bit OLED, 90Hz Processor Snapdragon 778G Dimensity 800U RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB 128GB Rear cameras 108MP+8MP+16MP 108MP+8MP+2MP Front camera 32MP 32MP Battery 4,000mAh, 30W 5,000mAh, 30W

Realme GT series

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Realme’s true flagship phone, the Realme GT was finally launched in India. Along with the Realme GT, the Realme GT Master Edition was also unveiled as a sidekick. The Realme GT brings features like Snapdragon 888, up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, 6.43-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, 4,500mAh battery and 65W fast charging. You also get 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro snappers and a 16MP selfie shooter.

On the other hand, the Realme GT Master Edition is powered by a Snapdragon 778G and features a 120Hz display, 64MP triple camera, 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging and a 32MP selfie camera.

Realme GT review

Realme GT Master Edition review

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

(Image credit: Amazon)

Samsung's new 5G phone is under the M series. The new Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will come with Dimensity 720 chipset 一 a new chipset for India. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ resolution V-display with a water-drop notch. You get 12 5G bands to support in India as well.

In terms of cameras, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G comes with a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a 13MP camera sensor. It is powered by a massive 5,000mAh battery along with support for 15W fast charging technology.

Others

phones launching in August 2021:

Phone Launch date Price Infinix smart 5A August 2 Rs 6,499 Galaxy Z Fold 3 August 11 Rs 1,49,999 Galaxy Z Flip 3 August 11 Rs 84,999 Moto Edge 20 August 17 Rs 21,499 Moto Edge 20 Fusion August 17 Rs 29,999 Realme GT August 18 Rs 37,999 Realme GT Master Edition August 18 Rs 25,999 Realme C21Y August 23 Rs 8,999 Vivo Y33s August 24 Rs 17,990 Samsung Gakaxy M32 5G August 25 Rs 20,999

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!