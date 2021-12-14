Samsung wireless charger with 25W fast charging spotted on FCC website

Audio player loading…

Samsung has been manufacturing wireless chargers for some years now, though these devices were capable of handling only 15W fast-charges. The company is now coming up with a wireless charger with 25W fast-charging capacity, a device that may just be the right accessory for Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S22 flagship series.

The company, which recently launched a new 35W power adapter in India capable of simultaneously charging two devices, seems to be focusing on manufacturing and marketing mobile phone accessories as part of its effort to build an eco-system. It's arch-rival Apple has relied heavily on the accessories to bolster its revenues.

The new wireless charger from Samsung was spotted on the FCC certificate website by MySmartPrice which means it's launch should be round-the-corner. The charger, which bore the model number EP-P2400, is a flat surface that seems to connect with a USB Type-C cable for power.

The images, which form part of the listing on the FCC website, indicated that the new device does support 25W fast-charging. Given the specs and the timing of a possible launch, we could speculate that the wireless charger could go official alongside the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 flagship range of smartphones.

The wireless charging pad was tested on three Samsung devices including the Galaxy S21, the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Buds. Readers would be aware that while the Galaxy S21 supports 15W wireless charging, Samsung could well be planning to use the device as an extra lure for those aspiring to buy its new flagship phone.

Of course, we do not have any official word from Samsung around the fast-charging capabilities of the upcoming Galaxy S22 series. But, we could safely speculate that a bump up from the 15W support on its predecessor is well much possible.

Leaks point to a 3,700mAh battery in the Galaxy S22, 4,500mAh in the Galaxy S22 Plus, and 5,000mAh in the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Other than the Ultra those would all be smaller than the batteries in the Galaxy S21 range. Charging speed on the S22 Ultra might be improved though, possibly coming in at 45W.

