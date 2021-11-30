Samsung launches a 35W multi-device power adapter in India

South Korean smartphone maker Samsung launched a new 35W power adapter in India capable of simultaneously charging two devices. In addition, the Samsung Power Adapter Duo also offers universal compatibility and super-fast charging of multiple devices at one go.

The device, which was announced on Monday, appears to be a toned down version of the company's earlier power adapter called Trio that could simultaneously charge three devices and was adaptable to 65W, 25W and 15W charging capabilities. This device is available at select regions in Europe for a price tag of EUR 56.

Smartphone makers have continuously attempted to create charging ecosystems in order to bolster sales of their products and halt customers from seeking accessories from other brands. Apple, which had trashed its AirPower multi-device charger in 2019, is said to be reviving the same now in the hope of selling it to users who own an iPhone, AirPods, a Macbook and Apple Watch.

Rumors reported by Sam Mobile had claimed that Samsung's new charger would feature three ports viz., a USB Type-C (65W), the USB Type-C (25W), and the USB Type-A (15W). The product is yet to be officially launched by Samsung.

The latest Power Adapter Duo in India does not offer 65W charging speeds though it appears to be a good bet for powering up smaller devices such as earbuds, dongles etc. as well as for multi-device charging mats.

The Power Adapter Duo provides super-fast charging with USB-C power delivery 3.0, up from 35W and a USB-A slot that delivers 15W charging capability. In a statement, the company confirms that the device can be used to power up phones, tablets, laptops, wireless chargers, smartwatches and power banks.

The dual-port adapter can charge two devices simultaneously with a high output. For example, one can charge a laptop on the USB-C port and a smartphone on the USB-A port at the same time, delivering 35W and 15W charging support.

The company further claims that users would be able to charge their Samsung devices at super-fast speed with charging times getting reduced by as much as 50 per cent. The new adapter has been manufactured at the Samsung plant in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi.

The Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo can be bought for Rs 2,299 from retail stores as well as prominent eCommerce websites such as Amazon and Flipkart.

