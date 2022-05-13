Samsung Tab S6 Lite 2022 with Snapdragon 720 SoC debuts in some markets

Audio player loading…

Samsung, without much fanfare, has introduced the 2022 edition of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in the Italian market. The tablet is available for pre-order on Amazon Italy. In addition, the first sale of the mid range tablet is scheduled to be held on Mar 23.

When compared with its predecessor, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2021 edition, a major difference between the two is the Android version. The latest offering by Samsung runs on the Android 12 operating system. The predecessor of the device runs on the Android 10 operating system.

As for the pricing, the 4GB RAM variant of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is available for a price of EUR 400 which converts to around Rs 32,185.

There is no information regarding the pricing of the LTE version or the 128GB internal storage variant of the device. We can expect to get the updates pretty soon as only 10 days are left before it goes on a sale.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 comes equipped with a 10.4-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution. No doubt the tablet is a decent mid-ranger with top-notch specifications.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 processor for high-octane performance. The tablet includes an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 will feature AKG-tuned stereo speakers. The tablet draws power from a 7040 mAh battery that can go on for a day without any issues.

There is no word regarding the launch of the tablet in India. However, we can say that the latest Samsung offering will have a tough time competing in India where there are players like the Xiaomi Pad 5. The Xiaomi tablet runs on the Snapdragon 860 processor which means it will clearly outperform the Samsung tab.

