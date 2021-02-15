Samsung offers discounts on its range of premium TVs

Samsung has announced 'The Lifestyle Fest' in India which brings offers on its popular premium range of televisions. The sale kickstarted on February 8 and will go on until February 28. The deals, offers, and cashbacks are applicable to Samsung’s The Frame and The Serif smart TVs.

Apart from the price that has come down compared to the launch price, you can avail of cashback of up to Rs 7,500 and free Samsung Soundbar with the purchase of the 75-inch TV. Additionally, one can also avail EMI option, 2-year warranty a 10 year no screen burn-in warranty.

During the offer period, one can avail cashback of Rs 4,500 on purchase of the 43-inch, 49-inch and 50-inch models and INR 7,500 cashback on 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch models of Samsung TVs.

On purchase of 75-inch The Frame TV, you get Samsung Soundbar HW-Q800T worth INR 48,990 for free. On Flipkart, you can avail of Rs 5,000 with HDFC bank cards. While most of these offers are applicable on Samsung e-store and offline stores across India.

Samsung The Frame series

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung The Frame 2020 smart TVs comes in three screen sizes - 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch with 4K resolution. All three models feature Samsung’s QLED technology with brilliant colours, contrasts and details with 100% colour gamut. As the name suggests, these TVs also double up as a picture frame. When the TV is not in use, the display can turn into a digital frame showcasing art.

The Frame TVs come with Art Mode that turns into a picture frame that can display over 1,200 digital art from around the world. They also come with in-built motion and brightness sensors and are capable of adjusting the screen brightness based on the ambient light in the room. Other features include voice assistants like Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Bixby. It also packs in a game enhancer for smooth lag-free gaming.

The Frame 50-inch model is now available for Rs 69,999 on Flipkart, Rs 78,999 for the 55-inch and the 65-inch variant is available for Rs 1,24,999. The Frame TVs now down by up to Rs 15,000 as compared to the launch price.

Samsung The Serif series

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Serif is available in three screen sizes - 43-inch, 49-inch, and 55-inch. These are again QLED TVs with a unique unibody design. The Serif offers brilliant picture quality and immersive sound. By detecting distracting noises and automatically adjusting volume and clarity in real-time. It also delivers every bright and beautiful detail with quantum processor 4K and HDR 10+. It also packs in an AI upscaling technology.

The Serif 43-inch model is now available in India for Rs 69,990, Rs 89,990 for the 49-inch model and Rs 1,04 for the 55-inch model.

