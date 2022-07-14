Samsung launches Galaxy M13 series, and they cost from Rs 11,999

Audio player loading…

The popular Samsung Galaxy M range of smartphones have expanded with the arrival of the Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 5G today in India. These smartphones will be available on Samsung.com, Amazon and at retail stores from July 23.

The Galaxy M13 series is available in two variants - 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. The Galaxy M13 comes in at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 13,999 for the 6GB+128GB version.

On the other hand, the Galaxy M13 5G costs a bit more, for the 4GB+64GB variant is priced at Rs 13,999 and the 6GB+128GB variant costs Rs 15,999. As part of the special launch offer, ICICI Bank card users can avail an instant discount of Rs 1000.

Samsung Galaxy M13 features

Equipped with a 6000mAh battery, the Galaxy M13 5G comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display, while the Galaxy M13 has a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD display.

The smartphones have an adaptive power-saving mode that adapts to the user's usage pattern and switches to power-saving mode automatically if the battery is below 50 per cent.

The AI Power Management of the Galaxy M13 series puts apps to sleep if they have not been used in three days and sends them to deep sleep if not used for a month.

Specs & storage

The mobile phones are powered by Dimensity 700 processor and have a 50MP primary camera along with 5MP ultra-wide lens and depth lens. The Galaxy M13 5G, in addition, comes with 11 5G Band support.

The Galaxy M13 series comes with up to 12GB RAM with RAM Plus, a feature that allows the user to expand RAM size as per requirement. Even the storage is expandable to up to 1TB.

Offering auto data switching, the Galaxy M13 series is secured by Samsung Knox, a kernel level, multilayered security solution and is offered in Aqua Green, Midnight Blue and Stardust Brown colours along with a 15W adaptive fast charger.