Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 could take design cues from the Pixel

Samsung is said to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in the coming months with multiple significant upgrades at the hardware level. A new leak gives us our first look at the petite foldable – and it looks inspired by the Google Pixel 2.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip launched in early 2020 as one of the first truly compact foldable smartphones. While it was a welcome change to have a small phone on demand, one of the most common complaints was that its secondary 1.1-inch screen (or the Cover Display, as Samsung prefers to call it) was far too small to be useful or enjoyable.

Thankfully, it seems like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will address that issue. Alleged screenshots from promotional material of the upcoming foldable have surfaced, where the cameras are placed vertically in a large black section, next to a much larger cover display. Two camera sensors are seen over here, while the rest of the horizontal real estate is occupied by the OLED touchscreen. It is expected to be available in at least four colours, viz. white, grey, purple and green — all of which have a matte finish in contrast to the glossy black.

The new two-tone design language will seem immediately familiar to the Google Pixel 2 from 2017, which was generally referred to as the “Panda” phone for its cute black and white finish.

Images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 leaked too, but those don’t reveal a lot. A simpler triple-camera setup is seen on the rear, likely to be a primary, ultra-wide and telephoto combination. Along with the usual black and white colour options, the same deep green finish is seen once again. Notably, the gap at the hinge between the two halves of the folding screen seems to be tighter than the Z Fold 2.

Most importantly, one of the frames confirms that the Samsung Z Fold 3 will support touch input via the S Pen, making it a lot more productive in its tablet avatar. It’s unclear if the stylus will be stored inside the body or if it will be a separate accessory, but either way, it will be the first foldable to support a stylus of any sort.

With the Note 21 seemingly delayed to 2022, the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will be Samsung’s flagship offerings for the second half of the year. They are expected to be unveiled in June or July, with upgrades such as Snapdragon 888 chipset, higher refresh rate displays, better cameras and improved structural reinforcement.