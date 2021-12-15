Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus spotted on Geekbench listing - launch imminent

Audio player loading…

Renders and leaks regarding the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series and Galaxy Tab A8 started doing the rounds a few months ago. In a recent update, the mid-level variant of the series, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+, has been spotted on the Geekbench listing. The listing has confirmed that the Galaxy Tab S8+ could come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship processor.

As reported by GSM Arena, the tablet has serial number SM-X808U, and it scored 1,223 points in the single-core outing. On the other hand, the device scored 3,195 points in the multi-core test. Apart from the Galaxy Tab 8 Plus, the series will consist of Galaxy Tab 8 vanilla variant and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which will be the high-end variant.

(Image credit: GSM Arena)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus rumored specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus could pack a 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. As mentioned above, the device may be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and include 8GB RAM coupled with 128GB internal storage. It will operate on the Android 12 operating system with One UI 4. Furthermore, expectations are that the device will get a 10,090mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series previous leaks and rumors

Let's continue with the Galaxy Tab S8 Series confirmed by Retailers:Galaxy Tab S8 11"Wi-Fi or 5G8+128 GBDark Gray/SilverGalaxy Tab S8+ 12,4”Wi-Fi or 5G8+128 GBDark Gray/SilverGalaxy Tab S8 Ultra 14,6"8+128 GB with Wi-Fi or 5G 12+512 GB only 5GOnly Dark Gray#TabS8 pic.twitter.com/87whcJNA9bDecember 9, 2021 See more

Previously, a tipster who goes by the name _snoopytech_ shared the details regarding the memory variants and the color options of the Galaxy Tab S8 series via tweet. As per the tweet, the high-end variant of the series, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, could come equipped with 14.6 inches display and ship in a single Dark Gray color option.

In addition, it can get 12GB RAM along with 512GB internal storage with 5G support. The 5G and WiFi connectivity supporting variant could get 8GB RAM paired with 128GB onboard storage.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus may get a 12.4-inch display with 8GB Ram and 128GB internal storage. This one might ship in two colors, including Silver and Dark Gray. The color options, RAM and storage, could be the same in the vanilla variant of the series.