Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 - live images, specifications revealed

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is scheduled for launch over the next couple of months and we already know quite a bit about this upcoming tablet. Some additional bits of information is coming through now, courtesy the SafetyKorea certification website.

A report published by MySmartPrice claims that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra model's live images are also available on the website listings. The images confirm the front panel design for three of the models, viz., the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

It was our early impression that the new family of tablets would arrive in August of 2021, which would have meant the first anniversary of its predecessor's launch. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus had dropped a year ago but since we didn't hear anything from Samsung, our targets were set for a 2022 arrival.

Live images - Galaxy Tab 8, Galaxy Tab 8 Plus

(Image credit: Courtesy: @OnLeaks @ZoutonUS)

According to the website listings the base version or the Galaxy Tab S8 as it is being referred to comes with the model number SM-X706N. The attached image reveals that the device has thick bezels around the screen with a front camera positioned to the right edge of the tablet, when held vertically.

Coming to the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, this one carries the model number SM-X806N and appears to have uniform bezels around the screen. However, the front camera does not change position and remains on the right edge.

Off the three, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (with model number SM-X906N) has the thinnest bezels. The live images indicate that this model gets a water-drop notch on the right edge of the tablet for the selfie shooter.

Leaked information indicates that the base model of the tablet comes with an 11-inch LCD screen and packs the Snapdragon 888 chipset with a dual camera setup at the back. It has a 13MP primary camera and a 5MP sensor with an LED flash for company in the camera island. There is a 5MP selfie camera on the device which is powered by an 8,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus could feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with at least 8GM RAM, according to listings on Geekbench. The tablet could have a larger 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a large 10,090mAh battery.

We expect at least the two top-end tablets to compete with Apple's top iPad Pro slates, given their large screens and top-notch processors and massive batteries.

