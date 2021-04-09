Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus available with an instant cashback of Rs 5,000

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is part of the new flagship smartphone collection from the company which launched in India back in January. The smartphone is currently priced at Rs 76,999 and Samsung has announced that it is effectively cutting the price.

Samsung is now offering a Rs 5,000 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus which brings the price of the smartphone down to Rs 71,999. The price of the smartphone can be further reduced if users avail the upgrade bonus of Rs 7,000. Customers who purchase the Galaxy S21 Ultra or Galaxy S21 can avail of an Upgrade Bonus of up to Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively.

Customers who purchase the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus can also get the Galaxy Watch Active2 worth Rs 23,990 or Galaxy Buds Pro worth Rs 15,990 at Rs 990.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: Specs and details

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is the middle offer of the new flagship series from Samsung and is similar to the base variant but a bigger experience. The display of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus spans 6.7-inches diagonally, with the same 2400 x 1080 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It weighs 200 grams but is only 7.8mm thick.

It carries the same camera system as the S21 with three sensors at different focal lengths on the back and one on the front. It has a 12MP f/1.8 main camera, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, and a 64MP f/2.0 telephoto. It can shoot 8K video as well as zoom as far as 30x digitally. It also gets a much bigger 4,800mAh battery with support for faster wired and wireless charging.

The India model comes with an Exynos 2100 SoC, and have choices of 8GB, 12GB or 16GB RAM, coupled with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB of storage. The smartphone supports 5G and runs on Android 11.