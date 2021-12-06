Samsung Galaxy S21 FE color options, India launch timeline surface online

Leaks and rumors regarding Samsung Galaxy F21 FE are doing the rounds for the last few weeks, and the key specifications along with the pricing of the smartphone have been revealed. Now, the latest leaks have removed the curtains from the launch timeline and the color options of the device. As per the new info, Samsung is not going to organize a dedicated event for the launch of the device, and Galaxy S21 FE could make its debut in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) scheduled to be held in January.

In a report by 91Mobiles , it has been mentioned that the device will be available in four color options --- green, black, white, and pink. As per the leaked images of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the design looks similar to Galaxy S21.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE pricing

The European price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE surfaced online a few days ago. The handset could be priced around EUR 920 that roughly converts to Rs 78,000 for the 8GB RAM variant coupled with 128GB internal storage. On the other hand, the 8GB RAM variant with 256GB internal storage may cost you around EUR 985 that is Rs 83,000 approximately.

Check out the Samsung Galaxy S21 at Amazon Check out the Samsung Galaxy S21 at Amazon Price: 65,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Expected Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might pack a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. If rumors are to be believed, the smartphone could have two variants based on processor, including one with Snapdragon 888 SoC and the other one with Exynos 2100 SoC. In addition, the device may have 8GB RAM paired with 128GB or 256GB onboard storage. It will operate on the OneUI 3.1 skin based on the Android 11 OS.

In terms of optics, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could sport a triple rear camera set up consisting of a 64MP primary snapper, 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the device could feature a 32MP camera for video calls and selfies. It may draw power from a 4,500mAh battery that will support 15W fast charging. Other features like 4G WiFi, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C port, and Bluetooth 5.0 are also expected.