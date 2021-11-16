Samsung Galaxy S21 FE pricing, specifications, design surface online - Here’s what we know

Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung's latest ultra-premium segment offering, could launch on January 4, 2022, according to rumors. The key specifications, including design, regarding Samsung Galaxy S21 FE have been revealed previously via leaks. Now, in the latest leaks that have surfaced online, the pricing of the smartphone has also been tipped.

The speculation is that the leaked pricing details of the smartphone are for the European and UK markets. As mentioned in a MySmartPrice report, the listing by LambdaTek shows that the device will have two variants, including 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB.

Pricing details

The variant with 128GB storage is priced around EUR 920, which approximately converts to Rs 78,100, and the 256GB storage will be priced around EUR 985, which is Rs 83,700 roughly. Considering the UK pricing, the 8GB + 128GB variant will be available at a price of GBP 776, around Rs 77,550, and the 8GB + 256GB variant will be priced around GBP 831 that is Rs 83,000.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications, design

Leaks suggest that Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could pack a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and operate on Android 11 OS. However, some leaks have also pointed out that the device can include the Exynos 2100 chipset.

It has been suggested that the smartphone may be equipped with either a Snapdragon or Exynos processor in different parts of the world. The leaked images show that the smartphone could have a hole punch screen design with round edges.

In terms of optics, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could sport a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary shooter, 12MP ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP depth shooter. On the front, it will have a 32MP snapper for video calls and selfies. Samsung might offer a 4500 mAh battery in this one. However, a 15W fast charging support can be a disappointment as it will not offer that great speed. A report by CoinBRS said that the smartphone is expected to have four colour options --- White, Black, Cream, and Lavender.

