Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite with Snapdragon 855 launched in India

Samsung has announced the Galaxy S10 Lite in India at Rs 39,999, days after launching a similar "lite" version in its flagship Galaxy Note 10 range. The phone features an upgraded camera system and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855.

Usually, India receives the Exynos version of Samsung's flagship phones; however, this time, it's great to see the company break that cycle, offering a Qualcomm Snapdragon-based phone to its customers here.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is available in three colors-- Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue. The pre-booking for the phone is live across Samsung India Store, Flipkart, and major retail stores. The S10 Lite goes on sale in India from February 4.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specifications

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus screen with a Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution. There's a punch-hole cutout on the top, that results in a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen is also home to an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 640 GPU. It is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage with an option to further upgrade the storage by up to 1TB via microSD card.

Moreover, the S10 Lite runs on Samsung's OneUI 2, which is based on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

It is equipped with a triple camera setup, which consists of a primary 48MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture and OIS support, a secondary 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field-of-view and a 5MP macro camera. On the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera housed within the punch-hole cutout.

The S10 Lite has a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging and is claimed to last for up to two days on a single charge. However, we'll reserve our judgment for when the S10 Lite comes in for a full review.