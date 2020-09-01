Samsung Galaxy M51 to launch in India on September 10

The Samsung Galaxy M51 will be unveiled in India next week. The Amazon teaser has confirmed the launch date of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy mid-range device.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 will be unveiled in India on September 10. The launch will be an online-only event and will start at 12 noon on September 10. This is one of the most anticipated Samsung mid-range devices. The device was recently unveiled in Germany which in turn revealed all the specification and features of the handset.

Samsung Galaxy M51 specs

(Image credit: Samsung(Germany))

It comes with a glossy back and is available in two colour options Black and White. The Samsung Galaxy M51 packs in a 6.67-inch display. It is a Super AMOLED screen with Infinity-O panel which means there is a centred punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. It is most likely a Full HD+ screen with 2,340 by 1,080 pixels. Further, the device is said to come with 8.5mm thickness and weight of around 213 grams.

Although the German site didn’t confirm the chipset, the Amazon teaser has confirmed the Qualcomm chipset on the Galaxy M51. It could be Snapdragon 730/730G chipset, going by the previous leaks. In Germany, the Galaxy M51 is available in one configuration, 6GB of RAM with 128GB of internal memory and a microSD card slot for additional storage. However, in addition to this variant, in India, we can expect the device to come with 8GB RAM. There is also the Samsung Knox security feature that's built-in to the handset.

The Galaxy M51 comes with a quad-camera set-up with a 64MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. The primary camera is followed by a 12MP wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro lens. For selfies, the phone is said to feature a 32MP shooter. The camera specs are pretty much similar to the Galaxy M31s here.

The Galaxy M51 features a massive 7,000mAh battery. This is a jump for M series standard 6,000mAh capacity. On the charging front, the device comes with support for 25W fast charging technology via Type-C interface.