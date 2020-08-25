Samsung Galaxy M51: Leaks, specs, launch date and price in India

The Samsung M series devices in the past couple of years have been one of the best mid-range to premium devices in the sub Rs 20,000 segment. The series has played an instrumental part in bringing Samsung’s overall numbers up and staying in the top 5 smartphone makers in India.

Soon, the company will be launching the Galaxy M51 in India. With this launch, Samsung will be moving a step ahead in the price ladder and we expect it to be slightly more specced and priced above the Galaxy M31 series .

The Samsung Galaxy M30 and M31 series are extremely popular in India and the company added a new device called the Galaxy M31s. The key highlight of the series is the massive battery and the AMOLED screen, which is a great combo for the masses. With the upcoming Galaxy M51 device, Samsung will try and replicate the same success they’ve enjoyed with the M30/M31 series but with a slightly more premium price.

Just ahead of the launch, most of the specs have leaked on Twitter and we have the specs and official press renders thanks to the popular tipster, Sudhanshu .

Cut to the chase

What is it? A new mid-ranger by Samsung

A new mid-ranger by Samsung When will it come? September

September What price? Under Rs 30,000

(Image credit: Sudhanshu)

The device is in the news for a long time now. First, the device was expected to launch in the month of June and then, due to the production issues , the launch was pushed ahead and now, it looks like Samsung is finally ready to unveil the Galaxy M51 in India. We are expecting the launch of the device in September first half.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the device is expected to sit above the Galaxy M31s line-up, which means the price of the base variant of the Galaxy M51 might start around Rs 25,000 and go all the way up to Rs 30,000. Since the devices are most likely ‘made in India’, we can expect some aggressive pricing. With this price point, Samsung will take on the likes of OnePlus Nord, Realme X3 series, and Redmi K20 Pro.

Design and Display

The Samsung M series has followed the same design language over the years with a polycarbonate body and different colours including a couple of gradient finishes on the back. With the Galaxy M51, we’d expect Samsung to come up with a glass back for premium feel but that looks unlikely. And, looking at the official renders that were leaked on Twitter, it certainly looks like Samsung is retaining the polycarbonate body.

According to the renders, the device will come in Black and White colour options, which is pretty much the standard stuff. Further, the device is said to come with 8.5mm thickness and weight of around 213 grams.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is expected to come with a 6.67-inch display. Although there were reports claiming that the device might ditch its own OLED displays in Galaxy M51, the recent leak confirmed the presence of the Super AMOLED panel. It is said to have a resolution of 2,340 by 1,080 pixels.

The refresh rate here is set at 60Hz, although we’d like to see a Samsung device with 90Hz in the mid-range segment. It is said to have a pixel density of 386ppi and 420 nits brightness, which is similar to the Galaxy M31s.

(Image credit: Sudhanshu)

Performance

Performance is one thing that the M series always had issues with. Samsung was opting for its own Exynos SoC or going for under-powered/outdated chipsets from Qualcomm. They both resulted in a slow performance which affected the user experience.

However, with the leaks this time around, things might change a bit as the Galaxy M51 is expected to come with a Snapdragon chipset. The device is said to come with Snapdragon 730/730G chipset. The older report also said that the device will be powered by Snapdragon 675. However, even the tipster suggested that the chipset is not confirmed yet and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Further, it is likely to come with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB. And, you should also get a microSD card slot for additional storage.

Camera

(Image credit: Jitendra Soni)

The Galaxy M51 is expected to come with a quad-camera set-up with a 64MP primary camera. The primary camera is said to feature In-house ISOCELL Bright GW1 64MP sensor. The primary camera will be followed by a 12MP wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro lens. For selfies, the phone is said to feature a 32MP shooter.

The camera specs that are leaked are very similar to the recently launched Galaxy M31s. We can expect Samsung to pack in a bunch of shooting modes including the single-take feature introduced on the flagship S20 series. This feature will let you click in multiple photos and video modes at the same time.

Battery and charging

Battey capacity and battery life have always been a plus point for the M series. With the Galaxy M51, Samsung is taking that to the next level. According to multiple leaks and rumours, the Galaxy M51 is said to come with a massive 7,000mAh battery. This is a jump for M series standard 6,000mAh capacity. With this mammoth battery, the device could last up to two days.

On the charging front, the device is said to come with a 25W fast charging technology via Type-C interface. And, since the handset features a massive battery, we can also expect reverse charging where the device will act as a power bank. Reverse wireless charging will be cherry on top for the users, but that seems unlikely.

Everything else

Apart from the above-mentioned specs, the Galaxy M51 is said to come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner along with face unlock feature. It is likely to run on OneUI 2.0 based on Android 10.