Samsung Galaxy F62 with 7,000mAh battery launched at Rs 23,999 in India

Following teasers for a month, Samsung has finally launched the second device in its F series in the form of the Samsung Galaxy F62 in India. It now holds the title for the phone with the biggest battery, at 7,000mAh.

Last year’s Samsung Galaxy M51 was a popular smartphone in the mid-range segment, which housed a similarly large battery and other competitive specifications. Six months later, the F62 is its spiritual successor at the same price point but with upgraded internals.

Specs and features

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: TechRadar India) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: TechRadar India)

Samsung says that the processor is the most important thing for consumers in this segment. While the competition opts for mid-range offerings from Qualcomm and MediaTek, the Galaxy F62 is powered by the erstwhile flagship Exynos 9825 chipset. The same 7nm processor was used on 2019’s Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series. It is paired with 128GB of UFS 3.0 storage and 6GB or 8GB of RAM. Samsung claims that this combination is better than the Snapdragon 765G.

At 9.5mm thick and 218 grams in weight, the Samsung Galaxy F62 is not petite by any means. On the front is a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with a Full HD+ resolution, 60Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole selfie camera. It is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. The fingerprint scanner is however embedded in the power button on the side.

As for cameras, there’s a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front is a 32MP selfie camera. Features such as Single take, pro mode, night mode are also available.

The Samsung Galaxy F62 runs off a large 7,000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. It can also be used to charge other USB Type-C devices. Out-of-the-box, it will run on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top. Samsung Pay (NFC) will also be supported.

Samsung Galaxy F62 price in India

Check out the Samsung Galaxy F62 6GB: Rs 23,999 | 8GB: Rs 25,999 Available starting February 22 on FlipkartView Deal

The Samsung Galaxy F62 will be available in two RAM variants in India, each with 128GB of storage. The 6GB model is priced at Rs 23,999 and the 8GB model is priced at Rs 25,999. Colour options include Laser Green, Laser Grey and Laser Blue. The first sale is scheduled for February 22 at 12 pm on Flipkart. ICICI Bank debit and credit cardholders will be eligible for an instant cashback of Rs 2,500.