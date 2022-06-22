Samsung Galaxy F13 with 6000mAh battery makes its debut in India

Audio player loading…

Samsung has introduced a new budget smartphone, Samsung Galaxy F13, in the Indian market. The smartphone is the successor of the Samsung Galaxy F12, which was launched last year in April. Under a budget of Rs 15,000, Samsung has tried its best to offer features that most of the users look out for.

Nonetheless, there have been no changes in the design as it has a traditional waterdrop notch display along with a thicker chin. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner doubled up with the power button. One thing which undermines the device is the use of Samsung's Exynos processor.

Samsung Galaxy F13 pricing and availability

The 4GB RAM variant of the Samsung Galaxy F13 with 64GB internal storage is available at a price of Rs 11,999. The 6GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage can be purchased for Rs 12,999. The smartphone is being shipped in three different colours - Waterfall Blue, Nightsky Green, and Sunrise Copper. The smartphone will go on sale starting on June 29th at 12 noon.

Samsung Galaxy F13 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F13 features a 6.6-inch FHD IPS LCD display along with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by a Samsung Exynos 850 chipset with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage in the base variant. The device also has dynamic RAM expansion up to 4GB, which is known as RAM Plus. It operates on the OneUI 4 based on the Android 12 operating system.

As for the optics, the Samsung Galaxy F13 flaunts a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary snapper, 5MP ultra wide-angle snapper, and a 2MP macro snapper. On the front, the device has an 8MP shooter for capturing selfies and recording video calls. It packs a 6000mAh battery complemented with 15W fast charging support. Other features include data switching, a 3.5mm headphone jack, etc.

